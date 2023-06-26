7 Arrested As Nigerian Troops Raid Baby-Making Factory In Cameroon Border

Share Facebook

The Heritage Times | No fewer than seven persons have been arrested following a raid on a baby-making factory in Adamawa State, near the border with Cameroon by the Nigeria troops.

Reports say the suspects were apprehended during the operation which took place on June 23, while the parade was done at the military headquarters on Saturday.

During the operation, 17 teenage girls as well as two babies were rescued.

This comes barely three weeks after soldiers attached to the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia local government area of Abia State raided and rescued 21 pregnant teenagers in a baby factory in Isialangwa South local government area of Abia State.

The 14 Army spokesman, Lt. Prince Innocent Omale said the raid followed a credible information.

He said in a statement “Troops of 14 Brigade Ohafia raided a baby factory at Umunkpeyi Nvosi in Isiala-Ngwa LGA of Abia State. The baby factory was operated by one Mrs Mma Lilian Achumba.

“Troops on arrival at the facility rescued 22 ladies out of which 21 are pregnant and 2 babies (a boy and a girl).

“Items found in the place include; a Tiger Generator, a stretcher, a Gas cylinder, a bag of rice, 4 cartons of tin tomatoes, 5 litres of Vegetable oil, 2 bags of Garri and soup ingredients.

“Troops raided the baby factory following an intelligence report that the owner of the factory was selling some of these babies to criminal agents for ritual purposes, and others for child trafficking.”

Troops said the suspected who is at large had been reported to be constituting a nuisance in the area as sometimes human parts were seen around the building.