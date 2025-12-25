AFCON 2025: Early Eyong Strike Secures Cameroon Victory Over Gabon

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Agadir, Morocco — Five-time champions Cameroon began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a narrow but decisive 1-0 victory over Central African neighbors Gabon in their Group F opener on Wednesday.

A first-half goal from Karl Etta Eyong proved enough to separate the sides in a tightly contested match that saw tactical surprises and missed opportunities from both teams.

Fast Start and Early Breakthrough

Cameroon set a bristling pace from the kickoff, prioritizing rapid transitions to unsettle the Gabonese defense. The aggressive strategy paid dividends early in the match.

Samuel Kotto played a ball over the top to Bryan Mbeumo, who threaded a precise pass into the path of Karl Etta Eyong. The Levante forward made no mistake, sliding a first-time finish through the legs of goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba. The goal was subsequently confirmed following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for offside.

Tactical Shifts and Missed Chances

Sensing the game slipping away, Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma made a bold double substitution just 33 minutes into the first half. In an effort to change the momentum, he introduced Mario Lemina and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—Gabon’s all-time leading scorer, who had been an injury doubt prior to kickoff—replacing Teddy Averlant and Eric Bocoum.

Despite the injection of experience, Gabon struggled to break down the Cameroonian defense. Their best chance arrived 18 minutes from time when Royce Openda latched onto a raking pass from Andre Poko. Openda fired from a tight angle, drawing an excellent save from goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

Cameroon nearly extended their lead moments later. Substitute Frank Magri connected with a corner from Mbeumo, but his header deflected off defender Jacques Ekomie and struck the crossbar.

What Comes Next

The result places Cameroon in a strong position within Group F. Both sides return to action on Sunday for the second round of the group stage: