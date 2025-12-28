Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon (AFCON 2025): Countdown & Where to Watch

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Morocco

Kick-off: 21:00 (Local Time)

Elephants vs. Lions: The “Group of Death” Showdown

Tonight, the Ivory Coast (The Elephants) face off against Cameroon (The Indomitable Lions) in what is being billed as the absolute blockbuster of the AFCON 2025 “Group of Death.”

This isn’t just a game for points; it is a gala match between two African giants with heavy trophy cabinets and a fierce, historical rivalry. While the two sides have met 15 times since 1970, recent history favors the Cameroonians. The Indomitable Lions hold the edge with five victories in their last eight confrontations.

The last time these two met was in November 2021 during the World Cup Qualifiers, where Cameroon secured a gritty 1-0 victory. Tonight, the Ivorians are out for revenge in Marrakech, looking to rewrite the narrative and claim dominance over their neighbors.

Will the Elephants trample their rivals, or will the Lions roar loudest?

Where to Watch: Global Broadcast List

Find your country of residence below to see the confirmed TV channels and streaming services broadcasting the match live.

Country TV Channels & Streaming Options
Cameroon CRTV Sports, Canal 2, Equinoxe TV, Media Sports Infos, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport 3, AfroSport TV
Côte D’Ivoire RTI (La 3), Radiodiffusion Télévision Ivorienne, NCI, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport 3
USA beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN CONNECT, FuboTV, Fanatiz USA
Great Britain Channel 4, All 4 (4seven)
Canada beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
France beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL
Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, Canal+ CAN
South Africa SABC 2, SABC Plus, SuperSport PSL, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Germany DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Brazil BandSports, Band Play, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play
Italy SportItalia
Japan DAZN Japan
Mexico Claro Sports, FOX Mexico, FOX One
Tunisia beIN Sports MAX 1-4 Arabia
UAE beIN Sports MAX 1-4 Arabia
Equatorial Guinea TVGE, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV
Congo DR Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport 3, AfroSport TV
Mozambique ZAP, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Switzerland DAZN Switzerland, Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Turkey Exxen
Russia Okko Sport

