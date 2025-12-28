Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon (AFCON 2025): Countdown & Where to Watch

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Morocco

Kick-off: 21:00 (Local Time)

THE MATCH IS TODAY! 21:00 (Local Time in Marrakech)

Elephants vs. Lions: The “Group of Death” Showdown

Tonight, the Ivory Coast (The Elephants) face off against Cameroon (The Indomitable Lions) in what is being billed as the absolute blockbuster of the AFCON 2025 “Group of Death.”

This isn’t just a game for points; it is a gala match between two African giants with heavy trophy cabinets and a fierce, historical rivalry. While the two sides have met 15 times since 1970, recent history favors the Cameroonians. The Indomitable Lions hold the edge with five victories in their last eight confrontations.

The last time these two met was in November 2021 during the World Cup Qualifiers, where Cameroon secured a gritty 1-0 victory. Tonight, the Ivorians are out for revenge in Marrakech, looking to rewrite the narrative and claim dominance over their neighbors.

Will the Elephants trample their rivals, or will the Lions roar loudest?

Where to Watch: Global Broadcast List

Find your country of residence below to see the confirmed TV channels and streaming services broadcasting the match live.