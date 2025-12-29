AFCON 2025: Coaches React to Epic Draw Between Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon + Match Highlights

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Group F clash in Marrakech lived up to the hype as Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon played out a breathless 1-1 draw during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The match, defined by its frenetic pace and open play, saw the two African heavyweights neutralize one another, leaving both managers with distinct but respectful takeaways regarding their teams’ performances.

For Cameroon’s David Pagou, the result signaled a distinct turning point for the Indomitable Lions. Speaking to the press, he emphasized that the team has successfully moved past previous administrative turbulence, focusing instead on the positive energy that now surrounds the squad. While he stopped short of celebrating the draw as a victory—noting there was room to take all three points—Pagou lauded the tangible progression of his side. He highlighted how his youthful squad displayed immense physical output to stand toe-to-toe with the maturity of the defending champions. In his view, the Lions successfully challenged a “big” team, proving they are raising their level to compete with the continent’s elite.

In the opposing dugout, Côte d’Ivoire’s Emerse Faé viewed the result as logical but expressed specific tactical frustrations. Although he appreciated the high intensity and entertainment value of the match, describing it as the kind of game that makes the AFCON special, Faé admitted his side lacked the necessary “vice”—or game management—immediately after opening the scoring. His primary regret was that the Elephants failed to kill the game’s tempo; instead of slowing play down to force the Cameroonians out of their shell, they allowed the game to remain open and conceded the equalizer too quickly. Faé also credited Cameroon’s tactical discipline, specifically noting how Bryan Mbeumo’s movement disrupted the Ivorian midfield and praising the opposition for defending with the heart of “soldiers.”

Looking ahead, the Ivorians will now turn their attention to a meeting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon, who have already been eliminated from the tournament.

For their part, Cameroon will now turn their focus to the upcoming clash against Geny Catamo’s Mozambique, a team still fully in the race for qualification.