AFCON Expands to 28 Teams

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CameroonOnline.ORG | In a move to “elevate African football to global standards,” the tournament is expanding once again. After moving from 16 to 24 teams in 2019, the field will now grow to 28 nations.

While Motsepe didn’t confirm exactly when the 28-team format kicks in, he emphasized that this expansion will allow more talent to be showcased on the big stage and encourage top African players from around the globe to return home and compete.

The Road Ahead: 2027 and 2028

If you’re worried about the immediate schedule, here is the roadmap for the upcoming years:

2027 AFCON: Will proceed as planned with 24 teams , co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

2028 AFCON: A special edition will be held in 2028.

The Four-Year Cycle: After 2028, the tournament will move to a four-year cycle, aligning it with other major international competitions like the Euros.

A New Competition: The African Nations League

Starting in 2029, CAF will introduce an annual Nations League.

It will feature a 16-team final tournament held every two years.

The goal is to provide a more “predictable, consistent, and reliable” fixture list for African nations.

Addressing the Recent Controversy

The expansion comes at a turbulent time for CAF. The organization is currently under fire after stripping Senegal of the 2025 title and awarding it to Morocco following a controversial walk-off in the final.

Motsepe promised that new regulations and improved training for VAR operators and referees are being implemented to ensure the scenes from January’s final do not happen again.

“We have to stop this thing of African fixtures not being predictable… We must develop football in East Africa, which is an area of much potential.” — Patrice Motsepe, CAF President

What do you think of the expansion? Does 28 teams make the tournament more inclusive, or is it becoming too crowded?