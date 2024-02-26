AFCON Fallout: Rigobert Song Accused Of Using Fake Coaching Certificate | + video

Share Facebook

BSN Sports | AFCON Fallout: Rigobert Song Accused Of Using Fake Coaching Certificate

By Sampson Adedeji

Cameroon head coach, Rigobert Song has been accused of parading fake coaching certificate,

BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The 5-time African champions crashed out of the competition in the second round losing 2-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeira.

The latest update from the country indicated that the team head coach Rigobert Song is currently under scrutiny as he has been accused of using fake Diploma certificate to coach the team.

“Indeed, during the aforementioned program, entitled ‘Lions Indomptables: comment faire pour rebondir? ‘, Pinon Omgba, brandishing an obviously fabricated pseudo-coaching diploma, the beneficiary of which would be a certain ‘Bahanag Rigobert’, together with Awona Théophile, are going to label Mr. Song Bahanag Rigobert, a leading figure in Cameroonian soccer, as a forger, who, according to them, holds ‘a false document’, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the coach has stated that is heading to court to clear his name.