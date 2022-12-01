Andre Onana: “My Withdrawal From Cameroon Squad Not Important Now, Important Thing Is Supporting The Team”

Share Facebook

SempreInter | Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana feels that at this stage it’s not important to dwell on his removal from the Cameroonian national team at the World Cup.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Relevo, via FCInterNews, the 26-year-old stressed that right now the most important thing for him is to keep supporting his national team despite the fact that he is no longer playing at the World Cup.

Onana found himself unexpectedly dropped from Cameroon’s lineup in yesterday afternoon’s World Cup group stage clash with Serbia.

The reasons were reportedly based on a tactical disagreement that the Nerazzurri keeper had had with Cameroon coach Rigoberto Song, and led to the 26-year-old being temporarily suspended by the Cameroonian FA for disciplinary issues.

For his part, Onana does not want to dwell on the matter and make an issue of it, as at the moment Cameroon are still fighting to reach the knockout rounds of the World Cup in Qatar and he doesn’t want to distract from this.

“I’m doing well,” he said. “Whether my withdrawal from the squad is right or wrong isn’t what’s important right now, what’s important is that Cameroon win, and I’m supporting the team.”

Asked if his use of his feet and passing the ball was part of the reason for his dismissal from the squad, Onana replied that “No, no, that has nothing to do with it.”