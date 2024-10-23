Arsenal Invincibles & Cameroon AFCON Legend On Inter Milan Treble Hero: “Best Teammate I’ve Had”

Share Facebook

Lauren, speaking on behalf of NewBettingSites.UK, told The Italian Football Podcast, that he thinks Samuel Eto’o is the best teammate he has ever had.

The former Real Mallorca man also stated that he is very grateful to former Inter Milan coach Hector Cuper, branding him a top manager.

Cuper famously had a very bad relationship with Brazilian striker Ronaldo when they were both at Inter Milan.

Ronaldo himself has revealed that he left Inter Milan because then President Massimo Moratti sided with Hector Cuper.

When asked about who the best ever teammate ha has played with Lauren was clear.

“Well, I have played with some great top players in my generation. Starting with Diego Tristan, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira. So I choose all of them.

“But I will go with my fellow mate Samuel Eto’o. We shared rooms in the African Cup of Nations, the Olympics, the World Cups.

“Had a kind of connection between us since the World Cup 1998 in France. We had a fantastic relationship.

“Therefore, I choose Samuel Eto’o. He is a top player as well. With all the respect for all the others.”

Lauren: “Grateful To Hector Cuper, A Top Manager”

When asked about if Hector Cuper was difficult to work given Ronaldo’s statements, with Lauren praised his former coach at Real Mallorca.

“He was a hardman. I always grateful to managers that can add something to you. It was my first year at the top level with Mallorca.

“He was a key managers in our development. Me, Tristan, Luque all those players. Hector Cuper developed our talent. And I think we have to be grateful for that.

“We learned a lot from a defensive point of view more than offensive. Under Hector Cuper we were developed from that perspective. He was a top manager.”

Lauren joined Arsenal in the summer of 2000. This after a move to Roma never materialized. He left the Gunners in January 2007 for Portsmouth.

During his six and a half years at Arsenal he featured 242 times across all competitions, scoring 11 times in the process.

Lauren won seven trophies whilst at Arsenal, including an FA Cup and Premier League double in 2001/2002 season.

He was also a mainstay in the Arsenal Invincibles team that won the Premier League in 2003/2004 season.