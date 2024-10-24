Former Germany U21 captain denies reports of Cameroon switch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bundesliga News | In a report appearing in the Wednesday print edition of Germany’s “Sport Bild” tabloid, Köln native Yann Aurel Bisseck has denied reports that he will be switching his international allegiance to Cameroon.

Inter Milan central defender Yann Aurel Bisseck hasn’t featured much for the Germany U21s since captaining the team during the disappointing group stage exit at the 2023 UEFA U21 European Championship. When it comes to the 23-year-old’s club career, however, it’s been quite the upward journey since the Köln native’s big money move to Inter Milan that summer.

Bisseck has displaced former Bayern star Benjamin Pavard torn a regular starting role. In the process, he’s pumped his estimated market worth up from €7 million to €25 million in the latest transfermarkt update. It’s no small wonder that Bisseck has been linked with a switch of international allegiances to Cameroon; whom he is eligible to represent through heritage.

Germany’s “Sport Bild” tabloid reports that the German FA even received an e-mail from Cameroon’s FECAFOOT announcing that Bisseck had opted to join “Les indomptables”. Contacted for comment by the paper, Bisseck denied such reports and insisted he knew nothing of the e-mail. The tabloid reports that Bisseck still hopes for a call-up from Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsman.

“I’ve not yet decided,” Bisseck is quoted by the tabloid as saying, “but the DFB remains an absolute priority.”