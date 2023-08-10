CAF requested by certain Cameroonian football stakeholders to investigate alleged improper conduct by Mr. Samuel Eto’o

CAF | CAF has received written statements from several Cameroonian football stakeholders to look into and investigate certain alleged improper conduct by Mr. Samuel Eto’o who is President of the Fédération Camerounaise de Football (“FECAFOOT”).

CAF is looking into these requests based on and in accordance with the CAF Statutes and Regulations. Whilst the allegations are prima facie serious, Mr. Samuel Eto’o is presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise.

CAF will make no further announcement while the investigations are ongoing and will only make public statements when the proceedings have come to an end.

