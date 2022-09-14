Call for Applications: Lionn Academy for Arts and Entertainment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lionn Academy For Arts And Entertainment | It is a specialised music and entertainment institute with the purpose of identifying, training, accompany and showcasing young people with exceptional potentials and passion in music and arts.

The Lionn Academy for Arts and Entertainment, under the leadership of celebrated Cameroonian Artist Mr Leo, in Partnership with The Canada High Commission in Cameroon, Local Youth Corner, Escale Bantoo, and the Mentorship of DJ Fredy Muks announces the opening of applications for the first cohort of its music performance and music business training program.

The goal of the project is to promote the socioeconomic integration of young people (especially women, IDP, and minorities) in arts and entertainment. We expect to provide orientation and capacity building for 15 semi-professionals, to give them a better understanding of the ecosystem and tools that can favour their chances of being successful and building sustainable careers.

This first cohort will undergo a 3 months regurus training. This cohort will be made up of 15 young people (10 for music performance track, and 5 for Music Business track). Four of the trainees in the music performance track will be selected at the end to undergo a 2 weeks production residency program under the mentorship of Mr Leo.

While the primary goal of the project is training, the candidates will also be assisted with a basic minimum package to help them kickstart their careers including a grand live showcase.

More HERE