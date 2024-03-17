Cameroon FECAFOOT Begin Talks With Peseiro For Vacant Managerial Position

Africa Top Sports | The Indomitable Lions’ next manager is still being sought after by Federation of Cameroon Football (FECAFOOT).
A few weeks ago, former coach Rigobert Song was fired due to the team’s dismal performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
The five-time African champions were defeated by Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the round of 16, despite having advanced past the group stage.
Based on the latest information from Cameroon, the national football organisation has initiated a dialogue with former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.
The Portuguese custodian left Nigeria when his contract expired.
Peseiro’s performance in the Ivory Coast has drawn interest from a number of parties, and FECAFOOT is the most recent to initiate contact with the former head of Venezuela.
