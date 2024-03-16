Diouf accuses Ex-Cameroon coach of disrespecting Onana

Share Facebook

KICKOFF | Former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf has accused ex-Cameroon coach Rigobert

Song of disrespecting Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana only played one game for the Indomitable Lions at the recent Africa

Cup of Nations after only arriving on the day of the team’s opening game.

There were former Cameroon players claiming Onana disrespected the

national team, but Diouf feels Song is in the wrong.

“André Onana is someone I respect a lot and I congratulate him for what he

does and his commitment to his team,” Diouf told Canal+

“How can you have a goalkeeper of Onana’s calibre, an immense talent who

plays for Manchester United and not play him in the round of 16 game?

“For me, it’s a lack of respect and if I were a player, I wouldn’t agree with that.”

The former Senegal star also feels Cameroon have gone backwards in recent

years.

“Cameroon have gone backwards. These days, I’m in pain for the Cameroon

fans and Cameroon people,” he told Foot Mercato.

“They say they are the continent, but it’s more the continental hotel, because

they are sitting back on their history. To see their goalkeeper arriving two

days before a game. That would be unacceptable for Senegal.”