Diouf accuses Ex-Cameroon coach of disrespecting Onana

KICKOFF | Former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf has accused ex-Cameroon coach Rigobert
Song of disrespecting Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Onana only played one game for the Indomitable Lions at the recent Africa
Cup of Nations after only arriving on the day of the team’s opening game.
There were former Cameroon players claiming Onana disrespected the
national team, but Diouf feels Song is in the wrong.
“André Onana is someone I respect a lot and I congratulate him for what he
does and his commitment to his team,” Diouf told Canal+
“How can you have a goalkeeper of Onana’s calibre, an immense talent who
plays for Manchester United and not play him in the round of 16 game?
“For me, it’s a lack of respect and if I were a player, I wouldn’t agree with that.”
The former Senegal star also feels Cameroon have gone backwards in recent
years.
“Cameroon have gone backwards. These days, I’m in pain for the Cameroon
fans and Cameroon people,” he told Foot Mercato.
“They say they are the continent, but it’s more the continental hotel, because
they are sitting back on their history. To see their goalkeeper arriving two
days before a game. That would be unacceptable for Senegal.”