Cameroon FECAFOOT Clears Douala Of Age Falsification Charge

Africa Top Sports | Nathan Douala, a midfielder for Victoria, has been declared eligible to compete in the next playoffs by the Federation of the Cameroon Football (FECAFOOT), having been cleared of any age disparity.

The past week has seen a sharp increase in rumours that Douala lied about his age and that he was not the 17-year-old he claimed to be while representing the Indomitable Lioness in the Ivory Coast.

On Tuesday, the national football federation declared Douala to be 17 years old and disregarded any supporting documentation.

By whatever alchemy, the president of Victoria United was able to demonstrate that Bardelli Alexandre was a different person and had passed away a long time ago.