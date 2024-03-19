Cameroon: a major blow for the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | Cameroon will miss the FIFA international window in March, providing an opportunity for its competitors in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to gain an advantage.

Following the departure of Rigobert Song due to unsatisfactory results and a contentious management of the team, the Indomitable Lions will not be playing any matches during this international period starting on March 18.

While Cameroon remains on the sidelines, other African national teams are gearing up for friendly and competitive matches. Libya will face Burkina Faso and Togo, Angola will take on Morocco and the Comoros, Cape Verde will play against Guyana and Equatorial Guinea as part of the FIFA series, and Mauritius will be pitted against Chad in home-and-away matches for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. Eswatini, meanwhile, will meet Somalia.

The failure to appoint an interim coach for this period raises questions, as such a decision could have kept the team active and continued its preparation. This absence could impact Cameroon’s positioning in the upcoming FIFA rankings on April 4, while its opponents accumulate experience in competition.

Fans of the Indomitable Lions will have to wait for the appointment of a new coach and the team’s return to the international stage to see them in action again. In the meantime, other African nations are seizing this opportunity to refine their tactics and strengthen their squads.