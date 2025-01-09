Cameroon Misses Deadline for Transparency Report, Seeks Extension

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | According to a report by Radio France Internationale (RFI), Cameroon failed to meet the December 31 deadline to submit its annual activity report to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). The government has requested a 10-week extension, citing delays in appointing civil society representatives to the national EITI committee as the cause.

Concerns Raised Over Delay

RFI notes that Henri Njoh Manga Bell, president of Transparency International Cameroon, criticized the delay, describing it as a sign of insufficient political will. He emphasized that such reports are a known annual requirement and that the government should have been better prepared.

Cameroon has already been suspended from EITI since March 2023 for restricting civil society’s participation in public debates. A complete removal from the initiative would further harm the country’s reputation, already tarnished by the Glencore corruption scandal. This comes as President Paul Biya reaffirms his goal of using the mining sector to fund national development.

With the clock ticking, Cameroon faces significant pressure to restore its credibility and avoid long-term reputational damage.