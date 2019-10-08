Cameroon opens consulate in Equatorial Guinea

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Oct. 8 Xinhua | Cameroon President Paul Biya on Monday signed a decree creating a consulate in Equatorial Guinea.

The new consulate will be located in the city of Mongomo in the continental part of Equatorial Guinea.

According to the decree, the consulate will cover Kie-Ntem, Wele-Nzas and Centre-South Provinces of the country.

The consulate is expected to improve relations between both countries along the border, according to officials of Cameroon Ministry of External Relations.

The over 180 km border between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea is often a source of conflict.