Cameroon Target World Cup Qualification with Newcomers in Squad

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has infused his squad with fresh faces, including three newcomers, for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Mauritius and Libya.
The inclusions of 19-year-old left-back Junior Tchamadeu, 23-year-old striker Faris Pemi Moumbagna, and 27-year-old left-back Leon Bell Bell signal a shift towards youth and new talent.
Established stars like Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, and Zambo Anguissa remain key, but the message is clear: established names must perform to keep their places.
Cameroon’s goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals. They face a tough challenge in Group D, but with a blend of experience and youthful talent, they are determined to make their presence felt on the world stage once again.
Full list of players:
Goalkeepers
- Fabrice Ondoa
- André Onana
- Devis Epassy
Defenders
- Nouhou Tolo
- Darlin Yongwa
- Christopher Wooh
- Léon Bell Bell
- Oumar Gonzalez
- Junior Baptiste Tchamadeu
- Harold Moukoudi
- Jean-Charles Castelletto
- Jerome Ngom Mbekeli
Midfielders
- André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
- Benjamin Elliott
- Olivier Ntcham
- Olivier Kemen
- Yvan Neyou
Forwards
- Karl Toko Ekambi
- Faris Pemi Moumbagna
- Bryan Mbeumo
- Clinton Njie
- Vincent Aboubakar
- Frank Magri
- Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
Manager
- Rigobert Song Bahanag
