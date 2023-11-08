Cameroon Target World Cup Qualification with Newcomers in Squad

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has infused his squad with fresh faces, including three newcomers, for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Mauritius and Libya.

The inclusions of 19-year-old left-back Junior Tchamadeu, 23-year-old striker Faris Pemi Moumbagna, and 27-year-old left-back Leon Bell Bell signal a shift towards youth and new talent.

Established stars like Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, and Zambo Anguissa remain key, but the message is clear: established names must perform to keep their places.



Cameroon’s goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals. They face a tough challenge in Group D, but with a blend of experience and youthful talent, they are determined to make their presence felt on the world stage once again.

Full list of players:

Goalkeepers

Fabrice Ondoa

André Onana

Devis Epassy

Defenders

Nouhou Tolo

Darlin Yongwa

Christopher Wooh

Léon Bell Bell

Oumar Gonzalez

Junior Baptiste Tchamadeu

Harold Moukoudi

Jean-Charles Castelletto

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli

Midfielders

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Benjamin Elliott

Olivier Ntcham

Olivier Kemen

Yvan Neyou

Forwards

Karl Toko Ekambi

Faris Pemi Moumbagna

Bryan Mbeumo

Clinton Njie

Vincent Aboubakar

Frank Magri

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Manager