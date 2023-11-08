Junior Tchamadeu

Cameroon Target World Cup Qualification with Newcomers in Squad

November 8, 2023 Leave a comment

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has infused his squad with fresh faces, including three newcomers, for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Mauritius and Libya.

The inclusions of 19-year-old left-back Junior Tchamadeu, 23-year-old striker Faris Pemi Moumbagna, and 27-year-old left-back Leon Bell Bell signal a shift towards youth and new talent.

Leon Bell Bell
Established stars like Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, and Zambo Anguissa remain key, but the message is clear: established names must perform to keep their places.
Faris Pemi Moumbagna

Cameroon’s goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals. They face a tough challenge in Group D, but with a blend of experience and youthful talent, they are determined to make their presence felt on the world stage once again.

Full list of players:

Goalkeepers

  • Fabrice Ondoa
  • André Onana
  • Devis Epassy

Defenders

  • Nouhou Tolo
  • Darlin Yongwa
  • Christopher Wooh
  • Léon Bell Bell
  • Oumar Gonzalez
  • Junior Baptiste Tchamadeu
  • Harold Moukoudi
  • Jean-Charles Castelletto
  • Jerome Ngom Mbekeli

Midfielders

  • André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
  • Benjamin Elliott
  • Olivier Ntcham
  • Olivier Kemen
  • Yvan Neyou

Forwards

  • Karl Toko Ekambi
  • Faris Pemi Moumbagna
  • Bryan Mbeumo
  • Clinton Njie
  • Vincent Aboubakar
  • Frank Magri
  • Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Manager

  • Rigobert Song Bahanag

Check Also

Au moins 20 morts dans une attaque de séparatistes anglophones

Le Figaro | Une vingtaine de personnes, dont des femmes et des enfants, ont été …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved