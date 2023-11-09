EGT Installs its Gaming Equipments at Grand Palace Casino in Cameroon

Share Facebook

European Gaming | EGT has made a large-scale installation in Cameroon. The brand-new ultra-modern Grand Palace Casino in Douala city, which was officially opened in the beginning of October, is supplied entirely with gaming equipment from the Bulgarian manufacturer.

“We are beyond happy that we have finally been able to realize this long-awaited project and Grand Palace Casino is now a fact. We are flattered that Gaming IQ place their trust in us and I believe that this is just the beginning of a long-term fruitful partnership that will provide African players with access to first-class service and high-quality gaming products to fully satisfy their tastes and requirements,” Lilia Georgieva, CEO of EGT Tanzania, said.

60 slot cabinets of the G 27-27 St, G 32-32 VIP, P 24-24 Up, P 42V St Curved and Vega Vision models are available to the guests of the gaming facility. They reveal the gaming world of the Premier and Collection Series multigames, as well as the Premium Link and Lady’s Cards jackpots, which are very popular among local gaming audience. The absolute bestseller Bell Link, as well as the General Series mixes, that are presented for the first time in the country, complement the variety of gaming products. The visitors to the casino can also try their luck with the Premier Automated Roulette, equipped with Jackpot Cards.

EGT’s casino management system Spider also made its debut in the gaming establishment and now is assisting for the easy and efficient management of its daily activities.

Terry Smith and Delcho Petrov from Gaming IQ said: “We are very proud to launch Grand Palace Casino in Cameroon with the entire gaming floor dedicated to EGT’s equipment. We believe that the automated roulette and the slot machines will reap great success among our customers, who will also highly appreciate the casino management system Spider with our attractive loyalty program. Our company has signed multiple agreements with different countries across Africa to help them modernize and change the vision of gaming industry and casino business and raise customer experience to the international level. Grand Palace Casino is the first of those gaming establishments. We intend to continue to work closely with EGT and support and promote its products. Our ambition is to place 300 to 500 machines of the Bulgarian manufacturer in few African countries by the end of 2024.”