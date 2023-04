Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vendors sell Ndop fabric products at a market in Bafoussam, Cameroon, April 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Kepseu)

BAHAM, Cameroon, April 20, (Xinhua) — Ndop is a remarkable Cameroonian cloth that embodies fashion, heritage, and national pride. Since 2020, it has been classified as a Cameroonian national heritage by the Ministry of Arts and Culture.