Cameroon withdraws from football friendly with Russia

May 24, 2023 1 Comment

The New Voice of Ukraine | The Cameroon national football team will not play the June 15 friendly match with Russia, Russian sports outlet Sport-Express reported on May 23.

The Cameroon government has reportedly banned the national team from playing the football match with the Russians.

The event was set to take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Earlier, the Russian national team planned to play a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but after devastating criticism, the Bosnians withdrew from the match.

One comment

  1. Brothajoe
    May 24, 2023 at 02:02

    The same Cameroon that signed a defense cooperation agreement with Russia? Kikikikikikikikikik

    Reply

