Cameroonian citizen apprehended at NAIA for fraud, immigration cases

Palawan News | Immigration authorities apprehended a Cameroonian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport last week on pending fraud allegations and immigration violations.

Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Joel Anthony Viado, identified him as Oscar Ogie Mbang, 52. He was detained on January 27 after arriving at NAIA Terminal 1 on a Philippine Airlines aircraft from Singapore.

Mbang was taken into custody, he explained, after his name triggered a positive match in their automated derogatory check system. They had issued him a blacklist and watchlist order in August 2019 following a deportation complaint for “undesirability.”

Viado added that the Cameroonian also has a hold departure order issued in October 2020 by the Regional Trial Court in Pasay, where he is facing fraud related to an alleged swindling case.

“We have no record of his departure from the Philippines, leading us to suspect that he may have left the country through unlawful means to evade prosecution,” Viado stated.

Mbang has been taken to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig, where he will remain in custody pending the resolution of his cases.