Cameroonian Professor Ranked World’s 2nd-Best Mathematician

The Heritage Times | Abdon Atangana, a professor from Cameroon, has been ranked as the second-best mathematician in the world.

The 37-year-old was listed as being in science, technology, and engineering’s Top 188 in Stanford University’s ranking of the Top 2% of Scientists in the World, which was published on Wednesday.

Atangana is an associate professor of applied mathematics at the Institute for Groundwater Studies at the South African University of the Free State (UFS).

The Cameroonian rose to prominence in 2020 after being named one of 10 South African scientists who made up the top 1% of scientists worldwide according to the Clarivate Web of Science list.

Atangana is listed as one of the best scientists in the world on the UFS website. He is credited for creating a new fractional operator that is used to mimic real-world issues that arise in the domains of engineering, science, and technology.

He was chosen as a fellow of the World Academy of Science in 2021 for his contributions to the development of science in underdeveloped nations.

Stanford University’s list of the top 2% of world-class researchers was published in September and included 195,605 researchers that fall into that category, according to a statement from UFS.