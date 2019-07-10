Cameroon’s national carrier acquires additional aircraft

APAnews | Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co), on Tuesday, announced in a statement seen by APA, the acquisition of a new Boeing 737-500 without specifying the terms of this operation.

“The introduction of this plane will contribute to the densification of the national network, as well as the gradual recovery of regional services, namely Libreville (Gabon), Bangui (Central African Republic), Ndjamena (Chad), Cotonou (Benin), Lagos (Nigeria) and Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire),” Camair-Co said.

At the end of last March, Camair-Co, a 100 percent State-owned Company had interrupted its regional services due to financial troubles.

Six Camair-Co aircraft were grounded due to a lack of maintenance, and the company had to rent a plane in order to ensure domestic services.

Just one month ago, Camair-Co received a government grant worth six billion CFA francs. The company took advantage of this to acquire a Embraer-type aircraft with 50 seats.