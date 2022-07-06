Carrefour takes CO2 refrigeration to Cameroon

July 6, 2022

Cooling Post | The first hypermarket opened by French multinational retailer Carrefour in Cameroon is also the first to feature CO2 refrigeration.

The 4,000m2 hypermarket is part of the PlaYce Yaoundé, the first shopping-entertainment centre in the Cameroonian capital, which opened today in the Warda district.

The opening of the Carrefour Warda hypermarket marks a turning point in food refrigeration in the region. In addition to being the first CO2 system in Cameroon, it is also said to be the first in sub-Saharan Africa.

The PlaYce Yaoundé covers nearly 17,000m2 and includes 50 local and international brand stores including several restaurants. It is expected to attract more than 4 million annual visitors.

The developer, CFAO Consumer Retail, is already preparing to add 2,300 solar panels to the roof of mall at the end of the year.

