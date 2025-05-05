The meeting was attended by His Excellency Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail and saw official representation from five African countries, with the participation of high-ranking representatives from the Ministries of Transport, Infrastructure, Trade, and Industry in Kenya, Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Cameroon.

Chad and the UAE Partner with Etihad Rail for Chad-Cameroon Railway Project

CameroonOnline.ORG | On May 2, 2025, a significant milestone was reached in regional infrastructure development as Chad and the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the Emirati railway agency, to advance the construction of the Chad-Cameroon railway.

This MoU was formalized during a major meeting held in Abu Dhabi, bringing together representatives from six nations. The agreement was signed between Chad’s National Railway Office (ONCF) and Etihad Rail, marking a pivotal step toward realizing a long-envisioned railway link between Chad and Cameroon.

During the meeting, participants examined various avenues of cooperation to support the execution of railway infrastructure projects. Notably, the discussions included clarification of financing mechanisms and associated commitments, offering a clear framework for future progress.

The MoU sets the stage for accelerating the Chad-Cameroon railway project. Etihad Rail also used the opportunity to outline the tripartite cooperation framework involving Chad, the UAE, and Cameroon, underscoring a shared commitment to regional connectivity and economic integration.

The next phase of the project will focus on implementing the terms of the agreement, including an update to the feasibility studies originally conducted in June 2024. This stage is expected to refine the technical and financial roadmap needed to make the railway a reality.

This trilateral initiative represents not only a stride forward in transport infrastructure but also a broader vision of inter-African and Gulf-African cooperation aimed at enhancing trade, mobility, and development across borders.

