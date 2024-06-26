Delhi Customs Catches Cameroonian Smuggling Cocaine Valued Over $1.3 Million USD in Stomach

Share Facebook

Simon Alfred Nagong, a man from Cameroon, was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Several Indian news outlets reported the story.

Customs officials became suspicious due to his unusual behavior and discovered he was smuggling cocaine worth more than $1.3 million USD concealed within his body.

After confessing to ingesting the drugs, Nagong was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where 73 capsules containing cocaine were recovered over several days of medical monitoring. He was arrested under the Customs Act, and authorities are investigating his intended recipient in India.