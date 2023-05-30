Dortmund Youngster Youssoufa Moukoko Meets Cameroon Legend Roger Milla

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon legend Roger Milla has met youngster Youssoufa Moukoko

Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon, plays for the German national team

Milla remains the oldest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup

Sports Brief | Cameroon-born Youssoufa Moukoko has finally met legendary footballer and the oldest player to score at the World Cup, Roger Milla.

Moukoko, who was born in Yaoundé left Cameroon at a young age and decided to represent Germany, where he currently lives and plies his trade.

Although there were attempts from the Cameroonian football federation to convince Moukoko to play for the Indomitable Lions, he ended up choosing Germany.

He became the youngster player to play at the World Cup after featuring for the four-time world champions at the tournament in Qatar, as reported by Sport.star.

In a lovely post on social media, the 18-year-old sensation posed with the legendary Milla before the final game of the season in the Bundesliga.

Milla was in Germany for a visit when he surprised the youngster before their match against Mainz O5.

On a dramatic Bundesliga day, Dortmund surprisingly surrendered the title to Bayern Munich after losing at home to Mainz. The Yellow and Blacks had entered the final day as Bundesliga leaders following Bayern’s defeat to RB Leipzig.

However, a monumental collapse on Saturday saw Bayern successfully defend their title.