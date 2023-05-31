Onana, heart of gold: the goalkeeper flies to Cameroon to help sick children

Share Facebook

Ruetir | As reported by Actu Cameroon, André is working on the second edition of the campaign of surgical operations led by his Foundation. It will take place in June in Yaoundé

He could have rested in Milan, gone to his friend Lautaro’s wedding or been distracted by the sea and instead André Onana, with the go ahead from Inter, chose to spend the three days of relaxation that Simone Inzaghi gave to the team dedicating himself to needy children who his Foundation helps.

The Nerazzurri goalkeeper, as reported by his colleagues from Actu Cameroon, went home to prepare for the second edition of the campaign of surgical operations led by his Foundation. This campaign, carried out in collaboration with a Spanish NGO, aims to help children with various pathologies and malformations.

Taking place from 17 to 28 June 2023 at the Nkomkana Sports Medicine Center in Yaoundé, this initiative demonstrates Onana’s commitment to his country and his desire to make a contribution by exploiting his notoriety. Onana’s wife Melanie Kamayou, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, also works in the Foundation.