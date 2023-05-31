Brentford Owner Matthew Benham Spotted in Cameroon Jersey on Final Day of EPL

Share Facebook

Sports Brief | Matthew Benham, owner of Brentford, has been spotted in a Cameroon jersey

He watched the game between Brentford and Manchester City on the final day of the season

Cameroonian winger, Bryan Mbuemo has been a key player for Brentford this season

Brentford owner, Matthew Benham arrived on the final day of the English Premier League in the jersey of five-time African champions, Cameroon.

Benham was at the Gtech Community Stadium to watch Brentford play Manchester City, a game they won 1-0.