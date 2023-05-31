Brentford Owner Matthew Benham Spotted in Cameroon Jersey on Final Day of EPL

May 31, 2023 Leave a comment

Sports Brief | Matthew Benham, owner of Brentford, has been spotted in a Cameroon jersey
He watched the game between Brentford and Manchester City on the final day of the season
Cameroonian winger, Bryan Mbuemo has been a key player for Brentford this season
Brentford owner, Matthew Benham arrived on the final day of the English Premier League in the jersey of five-time African champions, Cameroon.

Benham was at the Gtech Community Stadium to watch Brentford play Manchester City, a game they won 1-0.

