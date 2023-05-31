Two Stadiums Excluded From CAN Qualifiers Due to Non-compliance With Required Standards

The African Football Confederation has just excluded two stadiums that hosted the last Africa Cup of Nations from the list of approved stadiums for the qualifications to the next edition of the Competition.

Indeed, the governing body of African football did not validate the Ahmadou Ahidjo and Olembé stadiums for non-compliance with the required standards to host the CAN qualifiers.

Furthermore, three other stadiums have been approved for the 5th day of qualifications for the Africa Cup of Nations “Ivory Coast 2023”, namely those of Reunification of Douala, Japoma, and Roumde Adjia of Garoua.

There’s a lot on the plate for the Cameroonian authorities to rectify the situation for the Ahmadou Ahidjo and Olembé stadiums, especially as these are freshly renovated arenas.

