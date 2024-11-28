Douala Port Resumes CFA10bn Project to Remove 50 Shipwrecks

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | The Italian company Lucatelli, specializing in port works, has resumed its contract to remove 50 abandoned shipwrecks from the quay at Douala Port. The direct-award contract, worth over CFA10 billion, was initially signed in November 2021, with work beginning in March 2022 and scheduled to last 36 months. However, operations at the Boscam quay were halted just two months after starting.

According to the Port Authority of Douala (PAD), the delay was due to technical challenges, including difficulties mobilizing equipment without an advance payment and limited access to some wrecks. To address these issues, an amendment was added to the original contract, allowing for targeted dredging to improve access. This adjustment enabled Lucatelli to deploy specialized equipment and speed up the project.

After a nearly year-long pause, the resumed work has so far cleared about ten wrecks from the silt and waters. The contract requires Lucatelli to remove, dismantle, sort materials, and salvage scrap metal for resale. This project marks the second phase of wreck removal at Douala Port.

Phase 1 began in 2018, led by the Italian company Bonifacio, at a cost of CFA4.7 billion. That operation removed 34 shipwrecks, freeing up several quays and improving the port’s functionality. The PAD noted that decades of shipwreck accumulation affected 30% of port operations, disrupting navigation safety, docking capacity, and service delivery.

Port performance and competitiveness are critical metrics in global trade. According to the 2023 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) from the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, Douala Port ranked 373rd out of 405 ports worldwide, falling six spots from the previous year. The decline is largely attributed to aging infrastructure, which has caused inefficiencies and recurring delays.

The PAD expects that clearing the wrecks will enhance Douala Port’s navigability and operational efficiency while generating additional revenue. By 2050, the port authority projects raising CFA34.749 billion, including CFA1.339 billion from land use fees and CFA33.350 billion from selling raw sediment extracted from the seabed.