Tribal Football | Arsenal Invincible Lauren has hopes Cameroon football can recapture the greatness that he and his generation enjoyed.

The former Gunners ace won two African Cup of Nations titles with Cameroon and also Olympic Games gold as part of a group of players regarded as among the best of any African nation in history.

On behalf of Bet365, Lauren proudly recalled to Tribalfootball.com: “It was fantastic. An incredible time.

“Two African Cup of Nations. Olympic gold. We were in two World Cups. Overall we had a fantastic generation… Patrick Mboma, Geremi, Samuel Eto’o, (Andre) Onana.

“We had a fantastic generation, but I’ve always thought we could’ve done a bit more. It’s my belief that the momentum we had with winning the Olympics and the African Cup of Nations, we should done much better in the World Cup.

“At the time we were flying and we should been a little bit… actually a lot, lot better in the World Cup.”

Lauren believes it could’ve been Cameroon which broke records for African football at a World Cup before this season’s great run by Morocco to the semifinals.

He said: “We had everything to break down that frontier as Morocco has done. With our generation we could have done it if we’d done the right things at the right moment.”

On the 2000 Olympics gold medal winning team, Lauren explained: “We had talent, but also a great fighting spirit and a desire to win.

“You have to remember, we beat Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria, with all those big names like (Nwankwo) Kanu. That tells you everything about the determination and character we had.”