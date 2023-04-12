New Commonwealth trade hub for Cameroon, Gabon to boost economic development: PM

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, April 12 (Xinhua) — Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute has said a new Commonwealth trade hub for Cameroon and Gabon would bring new opportunities and offer huge momentum in strengthening the countries’ economies.

Ngute made the remark on Tuesday during an event to officially open a new office for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) in Cameroon, which will support the engagement of the Cameroon and Gabon business community.

“The Cameroon-Gabon trade hub will support key ambitions including the diversification of trade partners and access to new markets especially among the most buoyant Commonwealth economies,” Ngute said during the event in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon.

“We will create employment. We will create wealth for our countries and that is where the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council is here to support in our own small way the great activities of your ministries and the business people,” added Jonathan Peter Marland, Chairman of CWEIC.

Four business partnership agreements were signed, giving a new impetus to the Cameroon Commonwealth partnership, according to officials.

CWEIC is a not-for-profit membership organization with a remit from Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote trade, investment and the role of the private sector across the 54 member countries. ?