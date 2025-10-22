Fake News Alert: France Has Not Asked Its Citizens to Leave Cameroon

Share Facebook

CameroonOnine.ORG | On the eve of the official announcement of the presidential election results, tension remains high in several parts of Cameroon. Demonstrations by supporters of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who has declared himself the winner, were reported on Tuesday in Yaoundé, Douala, and Garoua. Amid this tense political climate, a false statement attributed to the French Embassy in Cameroon began circulating on social media, claiming that France had asked its nationals to leave the country within 72 hours.

The fake message, shared widely on WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok, took the form of a supposed embassy communiqué. It alleged that French citizens were being urged to evacuate before the publication of election results.

In response, the French Embassy in Cameroon issued an official clarification on its verified Facebook page, denying the information.

“These fake accounts do not represent official communications from the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. This is false information shared with malicious intent and does not reflect the position of the French government,” the statement read.

This incident is not isolated. Similar false alerts attributed to French diplomatic missions have appeared in other African countries. In May, a fake message circulated on TikTok claiming that the French Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire had advised its citizens to leave the country urgently — a claim later proven false.

Such disinformation campaigns often aim to create confusion and heighten political or social tensions. The spread of unverified information is particularly concerning during sensitive periods, such as elections, when emotions run high and rumors can quickly influence public opinion.

Observers and communication experts emphasize the importance of vigilance among social media users. Before sharing alarming or politically charged content, citizens are encouraged to verify the source through official embassy accounts, credible news outlets, or established fact-checking platforms.

In an era where false information can circulate within minutes, verification remains the most effective defense. As Cameroon navigates a delicate electoral moment, maintaining calm and relying on verified information are crucial steps toward preserving public trust and stability.