FECAFOOT Denounces Attempts to Disrupt Cameroonian Football

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has denounced attempts by certain clubs to disrupt the organization of professional football in the country.

In a press release issued on August 18, 2023, FECAFOOT said it was “stunned” to discover a statement on social media signed by a number of clubs, including those that have been sanctioned by the federation’s judicial bodies or relegated to lower divisions.

The statement said that the clubs would only participate in the professional leagues for the 2023/2024 season under the leadership and administration of the Cameroonian Professional Football League (LFPC). The clubs also requested the President of the LFPC to convene a General Assembly session to prepare for the launch of the MTN Elite 1 and MTN Elite 2 championships for the 2023/2024 sports season.

FECAFOOT said it “firmly reminds” the clubs that the LFPC had been dissolved by them and that the decisions rendered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 15, 2023, do not confer any authority on the LFPC to organize Cameroonian professional leagues.

The federation said the withdrawal of responsibilities from the LFPC by the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT on November 4, 2020, confirmed by the CAS decision on August 12, 2021, remains in effect.

FECAFOOT said it will take “all necessary measures” to ensure that the 2023/2024 season of the MTN Elite 1 and MTN Elite 2 championships takes place smoothly.

The federation called on all stakeholders in Cameroonian football to “refrain from any act that could destabilize the sector”.

The latest development is a further setback for Cameroonian football, which has been plagued by a number of problems in recent years.

It remains to be seen how FECAFOOT will be able to resolve the current crisis and ensure that Cameroonian football can return to its former glory.