FECAFOOT Wins Legal Victory at CAS

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) announced a significant legal win as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Afrika Sport Academy’s claim.

In case CAS 2024/A/10258, The Cameroonian Football Federation vs. Afrika Sport Academy, the CAS dismissed Afrika Sport Academy’s claim for 60 million CFA francs and annulled the prior ruling from the Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration of the Cameroonian National Olympic and Sports Committee, which had previously ordered FECAFOOT to pay 10 million CFA francs to the club.

FECAFOOT emphasized its commitment to upholding Cameroonian football regulations and respecting decisions from global and internal governing bodies. The Federation called on all stakeholders to adhere to established rules and judicial processes to ensure the integrity of the sport.