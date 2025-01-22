France’s Role in Cameroon’s Independence Struggle: Historians Submit Groundbreaking Report to Macron

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnine.ORG | On January 21, a pivotal moment in historical reckoning unfolded as a commission of historians delivered a comprehensive report to French President Emmanuel Macron, illuminating France’s role in the violent repression of Cameroonian independence movements. This nearly 1,000-page document represents nearly two years of meticulous research and will soon be handed over to Cameroonian President Paul Biya before its public release.

The commission, led by French researcher Karine Ramondy and comprising 13 French and Cameroonian historians, examined the tumultuous period between 1945 and 1971. During these years, tens of thousands of Cameroonians lost their lives to violence perpetrated first by French forces and later in collaboration with the troops of Cameroon’s first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo. France granted the researchers access to previously classified archives, uncovering details that had long remained hidden from public view.

Revisiting a Suppressed History

Despite prior historical documentation of this dark era, the events remain largely unknown and overlooked, both in France and Cameroon. President Macron described this history as “repressed,” reflecting its exclusion from public discourse and education. The new report aims to shed light on these events and foster greater understanding of France’s colonial past and its ongoing implications.

Karine Ramondy emphasized the importance of incorporating this history into school curricula, stating in 2023, “We intend to have it included in school curricula.” This effort seeks to ensure that younger generations confront and learn from this painful chapter in Franco-Cameroonian relations.

Macron’s Commitment to Truth and Memory

The submission of the report marks a step forward in France’s broader commitment to truth and reconciliation regarding its colonial past. The Élysée Palace reaffirmed President Macron’s dedication to this process, emphasizing the need to confront the “respective responsibilities of French and Cameroonian actors” during and after the formal independence of Cameroon in 1960.

While former President François Hollande in 2015 alluded to these events as “extremely troubled episodes,” Macron has gone further by commissioning this detailed investigation. The handover of the report to President Paul Biya in Yaoundé on January 28 will be a symbolic moment, potentially paving the way for deeper acknowledgment and dialogue.

As the report awaits public scrutiny, it holds the promise of a more visible and honest engagement with the past, offering a critical step toward healing and historical justice.