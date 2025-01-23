Cameroon U23 coach appointed coach of Greek D2 club

January 23, 2025

Africa Top Sports | Guy Feutchine, former coach of Cameroon’s U23 national team, has embarked on an exciting new chapter in his managerial career. The Cameroonian has been officially named head coach of Panargeiakos, a club competing in the Greek second division (Group B).

This appointment marks a return to familiar territory for Feutchine, who previously played in Greece during his professional career. Leveraging his extensive experience, Feutchine is tasked with steering Panargeiakos towards achieving their ambitious goal of promotion to the first division.

The news of his appointment has been met with enthusiasm in both Cameroon and Greece. Panargeiakos supporters are optimistic that Feutchine’s expertise will rejuvenate the team and propel them to new heights, solidifying his reputation as a promising coach on the international stage.

