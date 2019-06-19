Ghanaian coach escapes ‘beatings’ while watching Cameroon friendly

GhanaWeb | Ghanaian coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani escaped what could be described as lynching while spying on Cameroon during their friendly with a Spanish side, Oti Akenteng has revealed.

The Ghana FA Technical Director, following the incident, has bared his teeth to the Normalization Committee for making the names of the scouts public putting their job in danger.

“Didi Dramani was nearly beaten up when he went to watch Cameroon.

“Same applies to Sellas Tetteh whilst trying to watch the Benin game yesterday,” he told Happy FM Sports

Revealing what Didi went through, Oti Akenteng said the Ghanaian gaffer had to escape to the washroom to take notes as his life was in danger.

“Didi Dramani was able to watch the Cameroon game but it was their second game against a Spanish side he got into trouble but he was able to escape.

“He had to pretend he is not a Ghanaian and had to go to the washroom before he could note down some things,” he added.

The former Asante Kotoko manager, together with David Duncan and Sellas Tetteh were appointed scouts for the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON.