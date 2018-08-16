Gilat Telecom wins connectivity order from Nexttel in Cameroon

Telecompaper | Gilat Telecom, formerly known as Gilat Satcom, said that it has been chosen by Nexttel to provide 4G broadband services in Cameroon.

Nexttel is part of the Viettel Group and has been operating in Cameroon since 2015, where it is now the third largest operator after Orange and MTN, with approximately 5 million customers.

Nexttel will be using Gilat Telecom’s fibre network both within Cameroon and across Africa to provide a fast, reliable broadband service to its customers.

Dan Zajicek, CEO of Gilat Telecom, said demand for mobile broadband services is very high in Cameroon as people want to be able to go online from their phone over a reliable and fast network. Gilat Telecom was chosen after a competitive tender that included a number of established wholesale carriers in Africa. Gilat said it was chosen for its customer service and high SLAs.