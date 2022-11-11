Hilarious Video of Cameroon Coach Rigobert Song Struggling to Mention Names of Players Invited for World Cup

Share Facebook

Sports Brief | Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar The former Cameroon captain, who was made coach after the Africa Cup of Nations led his country to beat Algeria and qualify for the tournament Cameroon have been drawn in Group G alongside five-time world champions Brazil, Serbia and Senegal R

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The 46-year-old rounded up preparation ahead of the tournament on Wednesday and he is already on his way to Doha.

However, a video posted on social media seems to depict the coach did not know the players he was selecting.

Song struggled to mention names of players he invited for the competition as Cameroon head to the World Cup with huge reputation.