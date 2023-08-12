How Onana is Already Transforming Man United [+video]

Share Facebook

In a recent deep dive by the YouTube channel ‘Football Meta’, the evolution of the goalkeeper’s role in football was discussed. Once upon a time, goalkeepers had a simple mandate: protect the goal and pass the ball forward, leaving the attacking intricacies to the outfield players.

So when the likes of Fabian Barthez daringly venture into midfield, many labeled such actions as sheer madness. Yet, over the years, there’s been a noticeable shift.

Goalkeepers are now touching the ball more often during matches, and their ability to play with their feet is becoming increasingly valuable. This trend was emphasized with the highlight of Manchester United’s latest acquisition, Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international is not just adept at shot-stopping but is also at ease with the ball, showcasing creativity and composure under pressure. However, his adventurous style isn’t universally appreciated. After setting a record for the most touches outside the box by a goalkeeper during a World Cup match, he found himself sidelined for what some considered ‘excessive risk-taking’.

Despite these controversies, Onana’s signing underscores a tactical shift in football, and the benefits to Manchester United are already evident.