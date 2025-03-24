Indomitable Lions: A Shocking Statement Before Cameroon-Libya! | +video

CameroonOnline.ORG | A dramatic twist has shaken Cameroonian football just hours before a critical World Cup qualifier against Libya. In an extraordinary move, the players of the Indomitable Lions have broken their silence, delivering a powerful and emotionally charged statement that exposes the internal tensions roiling the heart of Cameroon’s football establishment.
The statement, read publicly by team captain Vincent Aboubakar from the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé, marks a rare moment of unity and defiance from the national team. The players have voiced their full support for Belgian head coach Marc Brys while simultaneously calling on the key actors in Cameroonian football—especially Fécafoot (the Cameroonian Football Federation) and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep)—to put aside their disputes for the good of the team and the nation.
A Plea for Stability and Unity
At the core of the statement lies a strong appeal for cohesion. With Cameroon already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and eyeing the 2026 World Cup, the Indomitable Lions emphasized that internal conflict is threatening the team’s progress.
“We need stability and serenity around our team,” said Vincent Aboubakar, delivering the players’ collective message. The players were unequivocal in their demand that Coach Brys and his full technical team, including his assistant, be allowed to do their jobs without interference. This demand comes amid reports of tensions between Brys and Fécafoot, which have cast a shadow over preparations for the Libya match.
Pointed Words to the Football Federation
While the statement acknowledged and thanked Fécafoot for its support, it did not shy away from critiquing the Federation’s role in recent disruptions. The players called for an end to the discord and requested that the Federation create an environment conducive to success. This is a pointed request that indirectly references the accusations against Coach Brys regarding his alleged “condescending” attitude, which Fécafoot has cited as a major concern.
Notably, the players did not engage in defending Brys against these accusations but focused instead on unity and functionality—stressing that internal strife only serves to destabilize the national team.
A Divided Public Reaction
Unsurprisingly, the statement has divided public opinion. Many supporters and media figures have praised the Indomitable Lions for their courageous and statesmanlike appeal, seeing it as a rare moment where athletes take a stand not just for their own performance, but for the larger national interest.
Others remain skeptical, pointing to the political undertones and questioning whether this public declaration is truly the players’ own initiative or the result of external pressure—particularly from Minsep. Still, the clarity and emotion behind the message are difficult to ignore.
Whether this statement will ease tensions or further inflame them remains to be seen. What is clear is that Cameroon’s national team has taken a historic step in voicing its desire for unity and progress, even if it means navigating political landmines.
As the Lions prepare to face Libya, the football world watches with keen interest—both for the result on the pitch and the unfolding drama off it.
Les Lions Indomptables veulent la sérénité autour d'eux et souhaitent que l'assistant de Marc Brys soit admis au banc.
"Nous avons besoin de stabilité" Vincent Aboubakar a lu le message.#teleasu pic.twitter.com/vPtuWDz0Ry
— Télé'Asu, Connectés – Informés – Concernés (@TeleAsuOfficiel) March 24, 2025
Full Statement of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon
“Dear compatriots,
It is with deep emotion and a true spirit of humility that we, the players of the Cameroonian national team, the Indomitable Lions, choose to speak today. This message comes from the heart, because we know ourselves to be not only the standard-bearers of our nation on the field, but also the soldiers of the Cameroonian people, guardians of the heritage and patrimony that football represents in our country.
We very rarely speak publicly, because we believe that our role as athletes is first and foremost to speak on the field, through our efforts, our performances, and our sacrifices. But today, faced with the seriousness of the situation we are experiencing, we cannot remain silent. Our responsibilities towards our country and towards you, the Cameroonian people, oblige us to intervene with humility, sincerity, and seriousness.
Our objectives remain simple and clear: to proudly represent the colors of Cameroon, to make our people proud, and to win titles to glorify our country. We move forward every day with dedication and sacrifice to embody these aspirations shared by all Cameroonians.
We recently achieved an important qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and are continuing our efforts to take Cameroon to the next World Cup. We are fully committed to these missions and, for this, we need stability and serenity around our team.
However, we must recognize that in recent times, we have faced difficulties that go beyond the sporting framework and directly affect our performances, as well as the image of our great nation.
In this spirit, we believe it is essential to clarify our position with humility, but also with firmness:
We reiterate our unwavering support for our coach and his technical staff, in whom we have complete confidence. We deeply believe in their ability to guide us to success and to achieve the collective ambitions of Cameroon. Their work, their vision, and their commitment are essential for the future of Cameroonian football. However, we are forced to note that this work is disrupted by unnecessary tensions that jeopardize the balance of our team.
We would like here to address the Cameroonian Football Federation. We recognize and thank this institution for the support it has given us so far, but it is essential that it guarantees an environment conducive to the serenity and proper functioning of our team. The disturbances and discord we have recently observed do not help our coach, our staff, or us, the players. These tensions do indeed have repercussions on our performances and our ability to achieve our objectives. Therefore, we implore the Federation to do everything possible to allow our coach and his staff to work in peace and with the necessary stability.
We also ask all stakeholders involved in Cameroonian football to prioritize dialogue, understanding, and unity. We are first and foremost athletes, apolitical and united by a single cause: to proudly fly the flag of Cameroon. We will not accept becoming the object or victims of external conflicts. We therefore call on everyone to work for national unity and to avoid disputes that harm both our image and our football.
To the Cameroonian people, our source of motivation and strength, we say this: thank you for your unwavering support. We feel your prayers and your encouragement in every match, and it is thanks to you that we find the energy to surpass ourselves. We know that you are hungry for victories and that you want to see Cameroon triumph on the international stage.
We, the Indomitable Lions, soldiers in the service of the people, swear to continue to give our all for the love of our flag. Together, for Cameroon… always!
With respect and humility,
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.”
