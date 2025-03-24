Indomitable Lions: A Shocking Statement Before Cameroon-Libya! | +video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A dramatic twist has shaken Cameroonian football just hours before a critical World Cup qualifier against Libya. In an extraordinary move, the players of the Indomitable Lions have broken their silence, delivering a powerful and emotionally charged statement that exposes the internal tensions roiling the heart of Cameroon’s football establishment.

The statement, read publicly by team captain Vincent Aboubakar from the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé, marks a rare moment of unity and defiance from the national team. The players have voiced their full support for Belgian head coach Marc Brys while simultaneously calling on the key actors in Cameroonian football—especially Fécafoot (the Cameroonian Football Federation) and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep)—to put aside their disputes for the good of the team and the nation.

A Plea for Stability and Unity

At the core of the statement lies a strong appeal for cohesion. With Cameroon already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and eyeing the 2026 World Cup, the Indomitable Lions emphasized that internal conflict is threatening the team’s progress.

“We need stability and serenity around our team,” said Vincent Aboubakar, delivering the players’ collective message. The players were unequivocal in their demand that Coach Brys and his full technical team, including his assistant, be allowed to do their jobs without interference. This demand comes amid reports of tensions between Brys and Fécafoot, which have cast a shadow over preparations for the Libya match.

Pointed Words to the Football Federation

While the statement acknowledged and thanked Fécafoot for its support, it did not shy away from critiquing the Federation’s role in recent disruptions. The players called for an end to the discord and requested that the Federation create an environment conducive to success. This is a pointed request that indirectly references the accusations against Coach Brys regarding his alleged “condescending” attitude, which Fécafoot has cited as a major concern.

Notably, the players did not engage in defending Brys against these accusations but focused instead on unity and functionality—stressing that internal strife only serves to destabilize the national team.

A Divided Public Reaction

Unsurprisingly, the statement has divided public opinion. Many supporters and media figures have praised the Indomitable Lions for their courageous and statesmanlike appeal, seeing it as a rare moment where athletes take a stand not just for their own performance, but for the larger national interest.

Others remain skeptical, pointing to the political undertones and questioning whether this public declaration is truly the players’ own initiative or the result of external pressure—particularly from Minsep. Still, the clarity and emotion behind the message are difficult to ignore.

Whether this statement will ease tensions or further inflame them remains to be seen. What is clear is that Cameroon’s national team has taken a historic step in voicing its desire for unity and progress, even if it means navigating political landmines.

As the Lions prepare to face Libya, the football world watches with keen interest—both for the result on the pitch and the unfolding drama off it.

Full Statement of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon