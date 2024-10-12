Joel Matip Retires

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 33. Joining Liverpool from Schalke in 2016, Matip quickly became a steady presence in Liverpool’s defense, ultimately making 201 appearances and helping the team secure five major trophies during his tenure.

Injuries, however, limited his contribution during Liverpool’s historic 2019-20 Premier League season, where he played in just nine games but celebrated with his teammates as they claimed the club’s first league title in three decades.

Matip’s final season was cut short by an anterior cruciate ligament injury, leading him to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season. As a free agent unable to join another club, he now retires with a legacy of resilience and key moments that Liverpool fans will remember fondly.