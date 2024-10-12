Marc Brys Threatens to Resign from the Indomitable Lions | + video

Share Facebook

The coach of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) after his assistant, Joachim Mununga, was omitted from the official match sheet.

During the press conference following the match against Kenya, Brys did not hide his anger, going so far as to threaten to resign if the situation recurs.

“I am extremely angry. We had started working well together with Fecafoot, but I was shocked to see my assistant’s name was missing from the official match commissioner’s list. I was furious. Let me warn you, if this happens again, I will quit. My assistant was categorical: to him, it was a sign of disrespect, and he threatened to resign as well. I need to discuss it with him, but if this happens again, I will also leave the team,” Brys declared.

This statement highlights ongoing tensions within the Indomitable Lions, despite recent efforts by officials to resolve conflicts.