Karl Toko Ekambi: Saudi Arabian Club Abha FC Announce Signing of Cameroon Winger

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sports Brief | Saudi Arabia club, Abha FC have completed the signing of Cameroonian winger, Karl Toko Ekambi, in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Saudi Pro League from French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

The Cameroon international was unveiled after signing all necessary documents and will be expected to join the team ahead of Friday’s clash against Al Taawuon.

“Abha Club signed a professional contract with the Cameroonian striker Karl Ekambi until 2025. The club was represented at the signing ceremony by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hadithi,”

wrote Abha on social media.