Head Topics | Andre Onana is set to miss several games for Manchester United at the start of 2024 (Reuters) The tournament, which will be held in the Ivory Coast, starts on January 13 while the final will be played on February 11.

Onana’s decision means he could miss several games for United in the Premier League, the FA Cup, and potentially the Carabao Cup and the Champions League if Cameroon reach the final.