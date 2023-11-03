Cameroon star nominated for two major Premier League awards

AfricanFootball.com | As a shining light for Brentford this season, Bryan Mbeumo was recently nominated for two high profile awards in the Premier League.

Filling in for the suspended Ivan Toney, Mbeumo swiftly became a fan favourite among the Brentford supporters in the 2023/24 campaign.

As a result of his performances of late, Mbeumo is in the running to win the Premier League Goal of the Month award, while also being named among top candidates for the Player of the Month award for October.

Confirmed by the Brentford official website, Mbeumo’s spectacular effort against Burnley last month was selected among contenders for the Goal of the Month accolade.

Also, after recording two goals and two assists in October, the Cameroon star will battle it out with Douglas Luiz, Pedro Neto, Declan Rice, Cristian Romero and Mohamed Salah for the Player of the Month award.

While he continues to produce the goods for Brentford, Mbeumo currently has six goals and two assists after 10 matches played in the Premier League season.

