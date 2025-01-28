Marc Brys: Cameroon fear no one ahead of Cote d’Ivoire clash in TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CAF | Cameroon head coach Marc Brys has delivered a defiant message following the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 draw, declaring that his team fears no opponent, including defending champions Côte d’Ivoire.

The two footballing powerhouses will meet in Group F, setting up one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament.

“We must be careful, stay true to our playing philosophy, add passion and the enthusiasm common to the Cameroonian people. We will be ready,” Brys said at the draw event in Rabat on Monday night.

“We are not afraid of any team.”

The upcoming group-stage encounter between Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire rekindles a fierce rivalry that saw the Indomitable Lions secure a narrow 1-0 victory in their last meeting during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Group F also includes Gabon and Mozambique, making it one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

Brys, who stood alongside former Ivorian captain Serge Aurier during the draw, acknowledged the historical weight of the matchup but remained confident.

“I am aware of the historical rivalry between the two countries. The only thing is to stay focused and be ourselves. Of course, they won the last AFCON, but we will be ready for the match,” the Belgian tactician emphasized.

Brys expressed satisfaction with the make-up of his squad, describing it as a “good mix” of experienced players and emerging talent.

“I have a team that combines a lot of experience and youth. It is a good mix. We must remain united and motivated,” he added.

Cameroon versus Côte d’Ivoire promises to be one of the defining moments of the group stage, with Brys confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“The biggest opponent will be ourselves. We must remain disciplined, motivated, and fearless,” he concluded.

The Indomitable Lions, five-time AFCON champions, will rely on this balance to navigate a group that includes Côte d’Ivoire, fresh from their title-winning campaign on home soil, as well as an ambitious Gabonese side and an improving Mozambique.

The 2025 AFCON, scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, will feature 24 teams competing in six Moroccan cities.

With six groups, the tournament format will see the top two teams in each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, advance to the knockout stages.

Host nation Morocco headlines Group A, which includes Mali, Zambia, and Comoros, while other groups promise equally exciting matchups:

Group B : Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe Group C : Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania Group D : Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana Group E : Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan Group F: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Morocco, returning as AFCON hosts for the first time since 1988, is among the favorites following their historic semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup.

The tournament will be a showcase of African football’s finest talent, with Morocco set to play their group matches in Rabat.